GPA calls on political parties to cease attacking the media

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) in a strongly-worded missive has noted the degree to which media operatives are increasingly becoming the targets of attacks related to the ongoing post- elections situation.

Against this backdrop, the Association is calling for political parties and their supporters to cease and desist from creating conditions for the perpetuation of media harassment and the dampening of press freedom.

In the statement issued last evening, the GPA was keen to highlight that it has received several reports of threats of violence against journalists on social media and attempts to interfere with the work of media operatives covering events that have followed the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

In light of this, the GPA said that, “There is a stringent process of media accreditation to determine the bona fides of local journalists and other media workers and we would expect that all due regard be paid and courtesies extended to these professionals in the execution of their duties.”

The GPA also calls on the leadership of all political parties, state authorities and interest groups to openly discourage actions that can have the impact of undermining the work of journalists and their media enterprises.

“We urge all political leaders to cease and desist from creating conditions for the perpetuation of media harassment and the dampening of press freedom.

An alert on the dangers being posed by these practices is being developed by the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) for onward transmission to its international partners,” the statement concluded.