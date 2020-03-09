The Brazilian who jumped from the helicopter on March 4, 2020

Latest update March 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I find it strange that no media house or journalist has followed up the case of the Brazilian national, wearing a red t-shirt who tried to escape from a helicopter registered to ASL bearing registration # 8R – GJS on March 4, 2020. According to at least three local media outlets, Diego Da Conceicao Sa, the given name of the man who remains in police custody, was the lone passenger in the helicopter. It was reported based on the security footage captured, that he attempted to jump out of the helicopter after the pilot decided not to take him to Ogle because he was not properly documented.
What I find concerning is that he was allowed to board the helicopter from an interior location without the required documentation. Usually all passengers are required to show their identification, flight itinerary and lawful permission to travel either within or between countries. It therefore means that the pilot, immigration and other responsible persons knew he was not properly documented before he boarded the flight.
Why did the pilot take a decision to land the helicopter at the Ruimzeight Foreshore around 11:30am Wednesday, March 4, 2020 instead of returning with the undocumented Brazilian national to the port of disembarkation? I would also like to know if the pilot informed the relevant immigration, airport and Air Services officials that he was making an emergency or unsanctioned landing at an unauthorised area.
Hopefully, our journalists are following up the investigations.
Sincerely,
R. Small
