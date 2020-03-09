South Africa stretch West Indies in warm-up match

Cape Town, South Africa – West Indies Over-50s had their first knock in Cape Town ahead of the Over 50s Cricket World Cup when they took on hosts South Africa yesterday, Sunday March 8, 2020, in their first official warm-up match.

Prior to the start of the 35-overs per-side match the teams agreed to treat the game as a true warm-up match with both sides batting their full quota of overs despite the amount of runs scored and the number of wickets taken.

The match was played at the picturesque Rondebosch Oval in Cape Town on a pitch with true bounce with a slow outfield.

West Indies Over-50s batted first and got to 150-7 from their 35 overs, while South Africa replied with 159-4.

Scores:

WI O-50s – 150-7 (35)

Mark Audain 36

Rajendra Sadeo 34

Ishwar Maraj 28

Warne Rippon 3-0-14-2

Alan Dawson 5-0-10-1

South Africa O-50s 159-4 (35)

Louis Koen 52 retired

Warne Rippon 35 retired

Zamin Amin 7-1-19-1

Kenny Girdharry 6-0-30-1

West Indies O-50 will take on fellow debutants, India today, Monday March 9, in their second warm-up match before officially opening the tournament two days later against New Zealand O-50s in a Group A match.

West Indies O-50s Itinerary

Wednesday March 11 vs New Zealand

Friday March 13 vs Australia

Sunday March 15 vs Canada

Monday March 16 vs Zimbabwe

Wednesday March 18 vs Sri Lanka

Friday March 20 Semi-final

Tuesday March 24 Final