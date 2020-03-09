Police ranks injured in Berbice protests recovering

– Force calls on public to respect ranks

The five police ranks who were injured last Friday at Bushlot, Bath Settlement and Cotton Tree on the West Coast of Berbice are said to be recovering well.

Those injured were Sergeant Punit Nuth Ibaran, W/Constable Shomeika Wickham, Constable Ron Grant, W/Constable Tussie Wallerson and Constable Jafta Fraser.

These five were among law enforcement officers who were dispatched to the West Berbice area after supporters of the People’s Progressive Party took to the streets resulting in a massive riot.

Constable Tussie Wallerson sustained a fractured ankle while retreating from protesters, who were hurling objects at her.

However, it was Sergeant Ibaran who suffered the brunt of the attack, hospitalised with broken arms, injuries to his head and an ear, and bruises about his body.

He was severely beaten with pieces of metal and wood by protestors.

Recounting the traumatising order, Sergeant Ibaran relayed that the ranks attempted to maintain peace among the protestors but this could not be done.

Seeing the large crowd, the ranks were forced to retreat because they realised they lacked the manpower to quell the situation.

According to him, the protestors advanced, hurling missiles, and the ranks were forced to run to nearby yards for cover.

The protestors cornered them and unleashed a merciless beating on the ranks before retreating.

They had no choice but to wait as the crowd dispersed and assistance arrived.

The injured ranks were later visited by the Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Ms. Maxine Graham, DSM, along with the Commanders of Regional Police Divisions Five and Six, Superintendent Yonette Stephens and Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus and also the Force’s Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent Jewel Hayles-Sullivan.

During the visit, the ranks were assured by Deputy Commissioner Graham of the Administration’s fullest support in ensuring their complete recovery. This includes them receiving all of the necessary counseling required.