Motorcyclist dies in hit and run accident

A 25-year-old motorcyclist from Rose Hall Town, Berbice is now dead after he was struck down by a vehicle along the Letterkenny Public Road.

Dead is Shawn Smith of Lot 17 Fingal Street, Rose Hall Town. Reports are that Smith was riding along the Letterkenny Public Road when he was reportedly struck by a truck that was exiting a street.

An eyewitness suggested that the truck driver may not have realised that he had hit someone and therefore did not stop.

The accident reportedly occurred sometime around 23:00 hrs on Saturday.

Smith was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention.

The damaged motorcycle CK 2517 was lodged at the Whim Police Station.