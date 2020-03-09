Major Hindu organisations cancel Phagwah celebrations

Latest update March 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

– as Pandits’ Council calls for peace

In light of the tension in Guyana, the Hindu Dharmic Sabha has cancelled their annual Holi Utsav planned for Phagwah Day at Everest Ground.
The Dharmic Sahba is the second religious council, which has canceled their annual Phagwah celebrations.
Late last week, Yog Mahadeo of the Arya Samaj and also the founder of Inspired Inc. noted the cancellation of the annual event planned for the Guyana National Stadium.
This is the first time that the popular event is being cancelled.
In addition, Pujya Swami Aksharanandaji of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan on the West Coast of Demerara has confirmed that over 108 mandirs across the country will not be celebrating the festival on Monday, while several organisations, including the Pandits Council have also cancelled their celebrations.
Furthermore, the Guyana Pandits’ Coucil and its affiliates have joined the support in the overwhelming calls for normalcy and peace to prevail in the country.
In a statement, the council said that, “we sincerely urge all stakeholders involved in this process to ensure that there is a strict adherence to our constitution and laws, and to do so in an inclusive and transparent manner.”
The Pandits’ Council added that they strongly oppose and condemn any attempt to stroke tensions to the point of violence and destabilisation in Guyana.
“Our scriptures say that non-violence is the greatest dharma or form of righteousness, we urge all to remain calm and peaceful, and let us continue to pray for the protection and safety of the citizens of this beautiful country of ours.
The Pandits’ Council calls on all stakeholders, leaders and their supporters, to act in a responsible manner with dignity and honesty so that normalcy can prevail,” they concluded.

