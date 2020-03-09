Guyanese come to aid of mom seeking to raise funds for 4-year-old son’s heart surgery

– but still a long way from target

Persons have responded to appeals from a distraught mother who is seeking to raise funds to cover the cost for heart surgery for her four-year-old son.

Since making her situation public two Mondays ago, Ms. Rewinna David has received calls from several foreign nationals who are willing to donate substantially to get four-year-old Junior Kentolall the assistances that he needed for his wellbeing.

So far, Ms. David has received some monetary assistance, but not enough to commence surgery and travel.

Ms. David has also activated a Citizen’s Bank account for persons to make donations into. The account number is 218963959.

The corrective surgery for the child has to be done in Colombia and it costs USD$42,800. Travelling and hotel accommodation will push this cost up.

“At first, I did not have the account number but now I have one so, anyone who is willing to donate can put money directly into the account. I really need the assistance.”

Four-year-old Junior Kentolall was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease two years ago.

Rheumatic heat disease is a condition in which the heart valves have been permanently damaged by rheumatic fever.

This condition also causes internal damage to other organs.

According to a doctor, the child has to undergo surgery to replace the damaged heart valves.

The physician stated that with every passing day, Kentolall’s condition tends to worsen.

Due to his diagnosis, Kentolall is unable to play and act like a normal four-year-old.

He suffers severe pain in his lower abdomen and has headaches. The child is also unable to breathe freely due to the respiratory issues that started after his diagnosis.

“I am single mother with three children and because I have to be at the hospital with Kentolall most of the time, my other children are beginning to feel left out because they are all very small.”

According to Ms. David, Kentolall was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital on the March 4, 2020 but is scheduled to return to the hospital on March 19, 2020 for a checkup.

Ms. David can be contacted on telephone number (+592) 692-8838.