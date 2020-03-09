Latest update March 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Granger and others must go

Mar 09, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

Mr. Granger, Mr. Ramjattan and the 40 or so other leaders of the APNU and the AFC Coalition must Apologise Profusely to our Nation and Go.
I have come from seeing Mr. Timothy Jonas speaking about what Mr. Granger, Mr. Imran Khan and the (40 or so) other leaders and leading people in the APNU/AFC Coalition would face in going back to their people to tell them, “We told you wrong; we did not win, we lost.”
That the APNU-AFC Coalition lost is the truth, a truth that they knew as they misled their people, and that truth cannot be varnished, must not be varnished. It is true that Granger, Ramjattan and the other leaders and leading people are in an untenable position but it is of their own making. Their backs are against the wall – they put themselves and our whole nation there. To evidence their remorse to their supporters and to us all, fellow citizens of Guyana, and to set a stage for reaching out and reaching across, Granger and those who brought us to the brink of civil war, who required a dozen or so persons in GECOM to criminally, flagrantly and barefacedly to rework and declare bogus results in their favour and who by now would have been hiding, misplacing and destroying relevant documents, they (Granger, Ramjattan and the other 40 or so involved leaders and leading people) must apologise profusely to their followers and all of us. They must go, must resign, walk away and no longer impose themselves on people whose fears and insecurities they have been exploiting.

Samuel A. A. Hinds
Former Prime Minister and Former President

More in this category

Sports

Early Season – Classic Archibald anxious to compete this weekend

Early Season – Classic Archibald anxious to compete this

Mar 09, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s National men’s long jump record holder; Emmanuel Archibald, who is currently a student-athlete at the University of the West Indies’ Mona Campus in Jamaica, in an...
Read More
Kaieteur Sport raps with GFF President Wayne Forde on the recent historic performance of the U-20 Lady Jags at the Concacaf Championship and the way forward

Kaieteur Sport raps with GFF President Wayne...

Mar 09, 2020

South Africa stretch West Indies in warm-up match

South Africa stretch West Indies in warm-up match

Mar 09, 2020

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney… Fifties for Johnson & Bramble, but Jaguars/ Hurricanes match ends in a draw

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney…...

Mar 09, 2020

BCB questions omission of its players from Superbet tourney

BCB questions omission of its players from...

Mar 09, 2020

Millington, Gajnabi lead Berbice to GCB Superbet senior female inter county title – E’bo beat Select U19

Millington, Gajnabi lead Berbice to GCB Superbet...

Mar 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019