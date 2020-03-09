CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney… Fifties for Johnson & Bramble, but Jaguars/ Hurricanes match ends in a draw

By Sean Devers

It was a battle for survival for five-times defending Champions Guyana Jaguars yesterday at Providence as their seventh round CWI’s Regional First-Class tournament against Leewards Hurricanes ended in draw, leaving the Jaguars hard pressed to win an unprecedented sixth consecutive title this year.

Hurricanes began the day on 355-7 replying to the 261 made by the host and were dismissed for 378-9 (innings closed) after the injured Sheeno Berridge could not bat.

Rahkeem Cornwall was 19 with a six and a four when he ran out of partners as left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul had 4-102 from 45 overs to take his tally for the season to 49 wickets, while Raymon Reifer had 3-79.

The Jaguars, needing 117 to avoid an innings defeat, declared at 228-8 setting the Hurricanes 111 to win from 12 overs.

Skipper Leon Johnson who made 63 from 144 balls and 188 minutes with 10 fours, shared in a couple of half-century partnerships.

The 32-year-old Johnson, who has played nine Tests, added 73 for the fourth wicket with Chris Barnwell who made 40 from 61 balls and 75 minutes with three fours and another 97 for the fifth wicket with Anthony Bramble who scored 69 from 105 balls, 126 minutes with eight boundaries.

Cornwall had 3-97 to take his tally to 33, while 22-year-old Keacy Carty took 3-30 for the hurricanes who were 33-1 from 12 overs in their second innings when the match was called off. Kieran Powell was not out on 12, while Ross Powell was unbeaten on five.

Monchin Hodge (11) was the batsman dismissed to give fast bowler Nial Smith his 20th scalp in his debut season.

Jaguars began their second innings in horrendous fashion when Tevin Imlach was taken at short-leg for a second ball duck as he pushed forward to Cornwall with just a single on the board.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul who laboured for 40 balls for his four, was put out of his misery when he was LBW to an arm ball from the burly Cornwall to leave the score 21-2. It was soon 24-3 when the Antiguan off-spinner trapped Vishaul Singh for 17.

The consistent Barnwell and his Captain embarked on ‘Operation Rebuild’ with Johnson audaciously pulling Terrence Ward for four before Barnwell smashed Kian Pemberton down the ground for four more.

Ward was whipped to the mid-wicket boundary by Johnson and by Lunch the home team were on 72-3.

After the interval, Johnson edged Pemberton to the third man boundary before Barnwell was caught behind off Pemberton at 97-4 playing a loose drive after taking is runs tally to 424 for the season.

Bramble ‘took the bull by the horn’ with an ultra-aggressive approach and charged down at Cornwall and swatted him past cover for four much to delight of 13 spectators in the Red Stand on a sun kissed day.

Johnson reached his 39th first-Class fifty from 110 balls, 147 minutes with eight fours and celebrated with boundary off Ward and by Tea the Jaguars were 181-4.

After the break Bramble pulled Cornwall for four and Johnson swivelled and hammered Pemberton for a boundary before the left-handed handed Johnson fanned at a wide ball that bounced from Medium pacer Carty and touched a catch to the Keeper at 194-5.

This was the 45th time the Johnson has passed fifty but he has only converted six of those half-centuries into hundreds as the conversion and strike rate of the Jaguars batsmen continues to be worry.

Bramble was soon caught behind off Carty at 207-6, Sinclair (8) was bowled ‘through the gate’ by a perfect off-break from Ward at 225-7 and when Permaul (2) fell to Carty, the declaration was made.

The next round is a day/night match set for Providence from 14:00hrs next Thursday when the Jaguars face-off with Barbados Pride who lost to T&T at the Brian Lara Academy yesterday.

Scores: JAGUARS 261 (Vishaul Singh 90, Raymon Reifer 43, Leon Johnson 35; Jeremiah Louis 4-49, Rahkeem Cornwall 4-95) and 228 for eight decl. (Anthony Bramble 69, Leon Johnson 63, Chris Barnwell 40; Keacy Carty 3-30, Rahkeem Cornwall 3-97).

HURRICANES 378 for nine decl. (Montcin Hodge 98, Amir Jangoo 90, Jahmar Hamilton 67; Veerasammy Permaul 4-102, Raymon Reifer 3-79) and 33 for one.