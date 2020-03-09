“Backtrack” services in Upper Corentyne resume

Boat operations at the Number 78 Village “backtrack” (Guyana-Suriname) route have resumed as of yesterday morning. This was confirmed by one of the proprietors of the speedboat service operating this route.

Faiyaz Mursalin, of Golden Gloves Speedboat Services told Kaieteur News that as of yesterday morning, operations at their location in Number 78 Village commenced, but Suriname closed off theirs yesterday.

He added that there was a reasonable number of persons who accessed the services yesterday from Guyana. Mursalin explained that based on the letter that was sent by the Ministry of Public Health and approved by the Public Security Ministry to shut down operations at the backtrack from the 29th February- March 7th, they have resumed their services.

The Ministry in the letter had stated that the decision was made due to Coronavirus concerns.

One person asked why the backtrack was only closed for seven days if the Ministry was really concerned about the Coronavirus being a threat to Guyana.

Speedboat operators were informed by police and other officials that no crossings would be allowed until further notice.

Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence, on February 18 wrote the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, requesting that the “backtrack” from Suriname be closed.

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Germany and France, I am requesting that the backtrack entry to travelers from Suriname be closed during the period February 29 through March 7, 2020”.

The request was approved by the Minister of Public Security and forwarded to the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, for actions.

The Moleson Creek Ferry Operations were not closed.