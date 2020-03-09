Latest update March 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Almost five months after, still no leads in murder of Bourda woman

Mar 09, 2020 News 0

On October 11, 2019, Makada Oudkerk found the bound body of her 67-year-old mother, Marva Oudkerk, inside her Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home.
Someone had wrapped a mosquito net tightly wrapped around her neck.

Home of Marva Oudkerk where her body was discovered.

Picture of Marva Oudkerk (right) and her only daughter in happier times.

It is believed that the woman was murdered between 16:30hrs on Wednesday, October 9, and 18:30hrs Thursday October 10, last by robbers.
But police are yet to make an arrest in the case that have left many persons distraught especially Marva’s only child, Makada Oudkerk.
This is despite Ms. Oudkerk offering US$2000 for information that could lead to the apprehending of her mother’s killer.
Ms. Oudkerk told Kaieteur News that the only update she has received from the police is that a security camera in the area showed that someone was in her mother’s yard at the time of the incident.
However due to the poor camera footage, it is impossible to determine the intruder’s identity.
Ms. Makada is pleading with investigators to do everything possible to ensure that her mother’s case is solved.
“My mother loved living alone, she enjoyed her own company and everybody around her area was aware of that. I was the one that discovered her body and it is something I will never get over.”
The killers had gained entry into the house by removing several floor boards. An undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery were also missing from the slain woman’s bedroom.

More in this category

Sports

Early Season – Classic Archibald anxious to compete this weekend

Early Season – Classic Archibald anxious to compete this

Mar 09, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s National men’s long jump record holder; Emmanuel Archibald, who is currently a student-athlete at the University of the West Indies’ Mona Campus in Jamaica, in an...
Read More
Kaieteur Sport raps with GFF President Wayne Forde on the recent historic performance of the U-20 Lady Jags at the Concacaf Championship and the way forward

Kaieteur Sport raps with GFF President Wayne...

Mar 09, 2020

South Africa stretch West Indies in warm-up match

South Africa stretch West Indies in warm-up match

Mar 09, 2020

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney… Fifties for Johnson & Bramble, but Jaguars/ Hurricanes match ends in a draw

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney…...

Mar 09, 2020

BCB questions omission of its players from Superbet tourney

BCB questions omission of its players from...

Mar 09, 2020

Millington, Gajnabi lead Berbice to GCB Superbet senior female inter county title – E’bo beat Select U19

Millington, Gajnabi lead Berbice to GCB Superbet...

Mar 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019