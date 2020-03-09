Almost five months after, still no leads in murder of Bourda woman

On October 11, 2019, Makada Oudkerk found the bound body of her 67-year-old mother, Marva Oudkerk, inside her Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home.

Someone had wrapped a mosquito net tightly wrapped around her neck.

It is believed that the woman was murdered between 16:30hrs on Wednesday, October 9, and 18:30hrs Thursday October 10, last by robbers.

But police are yet to make an arrest in the case that have left many persons distraught especially Marva’s only child, Makada Oudkerk.

This is despite Ms. Oudkerk offering US$2000 for information that could lead to the apprehending of her mother’s killer.

Ms. Oudkerk told Kaieteur News that the only update she has received from the police is that a security camera in the area showed that someone was in her mother’s yard at the time of the incident.

However due to the poor camera footage, it is impossible to determine the intruder’s identity.

Ms. Makada is pleading with investigators to do everything possible to ensure that her mother’s case is solved.

“My mother loved living alone, she enjoyed her own company and everybody around her area was aware of that. I was the one that discovered her body and it is something I will never get over.”

The killers had gained entry into the house by removing several floor boards. An undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery were also missing from the slain woman’s bedroom.