Millington, Gajnabi lead Berbice to GCB Superbet senior female inter county title – E’bo beat Select U19

By Zaheer Mohamed

Off-spinner Plaffiana Millington grabbed four wickets, while Shabika Gajnabi struck a fine half century as Berbice defeated Demerara by seven wickets to win the Guyana Cricket Board Superbet Senior Female Inter County 50-over competition which concluded yesterday.

Both teams entered the final round with two wins in as many matches, however, a collective effort by the Berbicians saw them taking the title.

Opting to bat at Bourda, Demerara lost Mandy Mangru bowled by Dian Prahalad for six with the score on 19 before Lashuana Toussaint and Latoya Smith took the score to 30. Toussaint then became Millington first victim when she was bowled for 10 while Kavita Yadram was run out for five leaving the score at 43-3.

Demerara then lost Akaze Thompson, bowled by Prahalad for three and Keisha Fraser, lbw to Millington for one, before Latoya Smith and Heema Singh added 37 for the sixth wicket. Left arm seamer Erva Giddings ended their resistance when she trapped Smith lbw for 49; her innings included six fours and came off 78 balls. Singh departed for seven as Demerara were bowled out for 104 in 41.4 overs. Millington captured 4-14, Dian Prahalad had 3-28 and Giddings 2-19.

Berbice lost Marian Samaroo (00) early in the chase before Katana Mentore and Shabika Gajnabi put on 35 for the second wicket.

Thompson accounted for Mentore (14) before Mangru removed Sherika Campbell (04) to leave Berbice at 50-3.

But any hopes of a Demerara victory soon faded as Shabika Gajnabi and Tremayne Smartt took Berbice home without further hiccups as they put on an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 55; Berbice ended on 105-3 in 21 overs.

Gajnabi struck three fours and one six in an unbeaten 52 which came off 52 balls, while Smartt made 24 with three fours.

Millington was named player of the match.

At Enmore, Essequibo beat the Select U19 by four wickets. Batting first, the Select U19 were bowled out for 60 in 20.4 overs. They never recovered after being reduced to 32-4; Sarah Amin top scored with 10, while Lisa Charles scored eight. Nathaly Chaitram bagged 4-6 from four overs, Cyana Retemiah claimed 2-11, Khemwattie Tulshi 2-16 and Kumarie Persaud 2-17.

Essequibo responded with 61-6 in 21.3 overs. They recovered well after being placed on 28-5; Tulshi and Jahnavi Tularam (05) added 28 for the sixth wicket before Tularam was removed by Navena Ramnauth. Tulshi and Retemiah saw Essequibo to victory with Tulshi finishing on 13 and Retemiah of Wakenaam, who also won a national schools’ cycling champion girl title, ended on two not out. Ramnauth captured 4-14 and Shenika Edwards 2-2. Chaitram was voted player of the match.