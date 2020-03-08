TELL ME LIES, TELL ME SWEET LITTLE LIES!

I have a girlfriend. She supports one of the country’s two main political parties. She is not a member or an activist; she simply votes for that party and supports its policies.

I wish she could love me, the way she loves that party. I wish she could show me the same blind loyalty which she shows to her party. I wish she would overlook some of the mistakes I make, the way she excuses the actions of her party. I wish she would forgive me for cheating, the way she defends her party for their dishonesty.

Sometimes, I would tell her small, ‘white’ lies – like I am late because I had a punctured tyre, when the truth is that I was having a drink with the ‘boys’. I never get away with such tales. She would give me a mouthful, lock me out of the bedroom, deprive me of food, and refuse to speak to me for days.

But when the political party which she supports send her bouquets of big lies, she accepts them with a smile and passionately defends these lies. In fact, she eggs them to continue to send her their lies. I end up getting the worst of it, because when I refuse to accept these lies, I am also given a sound mouth-whipping, am thrown out of the bedroom, and told to make my own tea.

She is no different from the majority of the supporters of the country’s two main political parties. They know when they are being fed lies. They are not stupid. They know when they are begin fed lies, regardless of whether these lies are big or small. But they want to hear the lies, because it is not the truth which they are seeking, but the things they want to hear.

This country would be such a beautiful place if everyone could love and be loyal to their partners the way the supporters are loyal to the country’s two main political parties. They would all treat their partners with love and concern, and be willing to forgive more easily.

The majority of the supporters of both of the main political parties do not want to learn the truth about who won the elections. They are not only interested in their party winning, and so they will readily accept the lies which are fed to them about the polls, and they defend those lies better than the liar.

The majority of the supporters of the country’s two main political parties only want to hear that their party has won. And so they accept whatever they are told. This is how it is, sad as it may seem.

The majority of supporters of each of the political parties are only interested in one side of any argument – their side. They are not going to be convinced of any argument to the contrary, regardless of its merits.

It does not matter to them whether their party has won fairly. Winning by any means necessary is the name of the game.

And yet many of them would like us to believe that it is wrong to cheat in order to win. When it comes to elections, the majority of supporters of each political party would condone cheating and find glory in winning by dishonest means.

My primary school teacher once told me that you will always be a loser if you have to cheat to win. There is no victory in winning dishonestly.

Right now I have come home. The bedroom door is locked. My girlfriend is in there listening to the lies on social media which are being peddled to her by her political party and their devout supporters. I still love her though. Nothing can change that.

I did not arrive home late. It is just that the lies which her party is telling her are more important tonight than me. I have to sleep on the couch.

Wish me luck! Hope I am served breakfast tomorrow!

