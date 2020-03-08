Teen accidentally shot at during Berbice protests was left stranded

Latest update March 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
A teenager who was mistaken for a protestor on Friday was admitted at the Fort Wellington Hospital with injuries to her head and stomach. She was shot by police on West Coast Berbice.
Anurada Sukra, 19, was in need of a transfer to the New Amsterdam Hospital but is being prevented to do so because of the unrest in that region on Friday.
With roads scattered with debris from burning tires along with abandoned vehicle shells and parts, it has made Sukra’s transfer impossible.
Medical staff at the Fort Wellington Hospital has only agreed to have her moved to NAH unless the roadways are cleared.
Meanwhile, reports reaching Kaieteur News revealed that Sukra was taking pictures of the protestors clashing with police on the public road at West Coast Berbice.
However, the police who unleashed measures to keep the people from further escalating the protest were enforced.
It was during the time when the pellets were dispersed that Sukra was accidentally struck about her body.
A school bus was damaged and a protestor of the Opposition was killed in a day of unrest on the coastlands.
Elections were held last Monday with the results delayed because of controversy over the tabulation.
