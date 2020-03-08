Scare Them brothers, accomplice plead guilty

Latest update March 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two Samaroo brothers who are known as “Scare Them” and are well known to the authorities, and an accomplice have pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery under arms.
The men Ravindra Samaroo, 29;Parmanand Samaroo, 25; of Lot 16 Ogleton Dam, Angoy’s Avenue and Leon Bhagwandin, 19, also of Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam.
They appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.
They are accused of on August 14, 2019 about 04:25 hrs while armed with guns, broke into the dwelling house of Debbie Madramootoo of Lot 2 Angoy’s Avenue.
In the process they robbed the woman and John and Amesha Samaroo, called “Tarzan”, of one Blu Cell Phone, one Samsung Phone and an Amazon Tablet.
The men pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to 18 months.
