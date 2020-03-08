Latest update March 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Opposition parties request for recount rejected

Mar 08, 2020 News 0

A request to have a total recount done for the Region Four general and regional elections results has been rejected by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Liberty & Justice Party (LJP)’s leader and presidential candidate, Lenox Shuman

This comes after days of commotion over the procedure used to tabulate those results, and a declaration by returning officer, Clairmont Mingo, which was later rendered not credible by several international observers.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, leader and presidential candidate of the Liberty & Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, said that the rejection was because of a technicality. It was supposed to have been served by a chief counting agent. But it was served by Shuman, who is not one.
Six political parties had, following the declaration by Mingo, held a joint press conference where they denounced it as not credible. They have called for a verification of the results.
Unfortunately for them, the statutory period for a recount to be requested has passed..

More in this category

Sports

Norton applauds U20 footballers

Norton applauds U20 footballers

Mar 08, 2020

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton wishes to extend heartiest congratulations to both the Guyana National U-20 Men’s and Women’s Teams for their historic performances in the...
Read More
UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition continues on Upper Corentyne

UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition...

Mar 08, 2020

Archer named USTFCCCA women’s athlete of the year

Archer named USTFCCCA women’s athlete of the...

Mar 08, 2020

GCB Superbet Female Inter County Prahalad five for hands Berbice huge win; Thompson, Mohamed, Schultz shine in Demerara victory

GCB Superbet Female Inter County Prahalad five...

Mar 08, 2020

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney Hodge, Jangoo fall short of tons as Jaguar chase leather all day

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney Hodge,...

Mar 08, 2020

Sports Extra Inter Village Football Woven Texture Barber Shop lines up support

Sports Extra Inter Village Football Woven Texture...

Mar 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019