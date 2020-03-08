NGO reaches out to bedridden couple

The Centre for Guyanese Progress a recently formed NGO reached out to a young couple who has been bedridden as a result of an accident. Founders of the NFO, brothers Gavin and Gary Alleyne, said that after hearing about the situation they immediately sought to reach out to the couple, Naresh Chunilall and his wife Prya Mangra.

A quantity of food items among other things were donated to the couple. Receiving the donation on behalf of the couple was mother of the husband, Arondhatee Lall, who evidently was happy with the assistance.

Gavin and Gary stated that situations like these the NGO will be seeking to lend valuable assistance to, noting that there are a number of persons encountering major challenges and difficulties and they are hoping that the NGO bring needed relief and assistance.

“Gavin and I were made aware of the situation after reading about it via two newspapers and were emotionally moved.

“These are two young persons who suffered such an unfortunate faith and is now at the mercy of everyone as it is the mother of the son along with love ones forced to play a meaningful part in continuing their lives despite this major change,” Gary sad.

He said that while he is not preview to the facts, he is daunted that there continues to be several road accidents adding that he is thankful that they didn’t die. He issued an appeal to road users to be more responsible stating that when accidents occur there are rippling effects.

“I see the manner of driving by some drivers in Guyana and it is why we have so many accidents. I hope that the relevant authorities will toughen up on laws and actions being taken against irresponsible drivers as our country continues to lose our human resources through accidents that could have been prevented.

“We cannot continue like this as too many lives, too many families, too many children are affected and hurting because of the accidents,” he stressed.

Gavin said that he was very happy to join Gary, noting that they were so moved to contribute that despite the fear by some that making the donation now would not have been an ideal time, they were determined and is pleasantly surprised by the response of the family and residents in the community.

“When we got there the couple and the neighbours were happy, not only for what we had to give but because we took time to visit them to have a conversation. It is stressful being in such a situation, dependant on others for almost everything that you must do.

“However, having visitors to encourage you does a lot and we saw the happy expressions on their faces,” he said.

He said that he was impressed with the outpouring of community spirit in lending moral and other valuable support to the family.

He noted that the residents of Pigeon Island have shown that they can come together and support one another in terms of difficulties.

“The residents were happy to welcome us and even shared their thoughts on the situation. We were happy that we took the time to go as we were able to interact with the residents and understood their views on a number of community issues.

“We hope that the police would seriously follow up this matter to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The Centre for Guyanese Progress founders promised to continue lending support to the young couple in their efforts to full recovery. They also promised to assist the couple’s young son as it was stressed that the father being the sole breadwinner, is unable to do so as a result of his injuries.

“It is sad that this young boy is suffering. His parents cannot do a lot for him and is unsure if or when they would be able to. We made a commitment to help as we are cognizant that Arondhatee was forced to cease working because she has to care for them, it’s a sad situation,” Gary noted.

Meanwhile, Arondhatee expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the NGO stressing that the assistance is timely as she has been encountering increased challenges.

She expressed a desire that the police will take appropriate action against the driver. She is saddened by the driver’s lack of care and concern and the police slowness in taking action.

“I am really grateful for this assistance as we really need it. It’s very hard on me as I had to leave my job to be able to take care of them all day.

“With this help it will assist in making things a little better. I would like to appeal to the police to take action in this matter as my son and daughter in law could have died like animals. The driver has not sought to reach out to them or me in anyway despite the fact that he has left them bed ridden,” an emotional Arondhatee said.