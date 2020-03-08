Claudette ain’t talking bout nutten

Latest update March 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Is one thing when you do and is anodda thing when you don’t. Is now dem boys realize that people like get you to push you mouth in things that don’t concern you.
This whole question of de elections got people asking for all kind of things when it comes to the Guyana Elections Commission. Every officer got he own duty and nobody can tek over he duty. Dem even get de law to spell out wha people must do.
Lo and behold dem boys want Judge Claudette to open she mouth because odda people got problems wid some of de things in de elections.
One man run out and declare some results. De next thing dem boys know is that people start to call pun de chairman like when a li’l boy running to he mudda because a marabunta bite him. Claudette ain’t seh nutten.
Then Lolo Field continue to wuk like if nutten ain’t happen. People recounting de ballot in some boxes fuh one party and de man trying to declare final results. People start to bawl fuh Claudette but de lady ain’t even answering.
De man go ahead and declare de results and start all kind of problems. Yet Claudette ain’t seh nutten.
That is when somebody seh that she so transparent that she disappear. But de lady seh that she ain’t got business wid none of dem things. She is like de chairman of de Board of Directors. De company got a general manager who doing de wuk wid he staff. He mekking all de decisions. De Board Chairman is just to mek sure de manager don’t spread he wings too far.
So Claudette ain’t saying nutten. De odda night people hear she sick and when dem tun up expecting that she gun dead de lady just get up and walk out.
But fuh peace sake dem boys hope that she seh something , if only to tell dem that she ain’t got de power to do anything.
