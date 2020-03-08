Latest update March 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Catholic Church urges completion of verification process

“People are dying; people are being wounded, children are being traumatized, property is being destroyed, the nation is gripped in fear. This is much too high a cost for a national election and for a nation at any time.

Catholic Church

Catholic Bishop Francis Alleyne

“There are no words strong enough to express the gravity of the situation and the urgency for it to end.”
This was the observations yesterday of the Catholic Church in Guyana on the developing post-election situation in Guyana.
More than five days have passed since voting on Monday with no announcement of a party in the lead by the Guyana Elections Commission.
There have been pockets of violence on Friday across the coastlands and injured and a teen dead from gunshot wounds allegedly at the hands of police.
Several local and international organisations have lent their voices to the situation calling for credible tabulation of the elections process.
“To all accounts the way forward for the restoration of peace and hope rests with a small group of persons who have been tasked with managing the whole election process.
According to Bishop Francis Alleyne, he is adding his voice to the many others in making strong appeal to the Guyana Elections Commission to expeditiously complete the verification process towards the transparent, formal and lawful declaration of results.
“Meanwhile, let us keep our heads above the fray and not let the words of our national pledge fall empty “… to be loyal to my country, to be obedient to the laws of Guyana, to love my fellow citizens and to dedicate my energies towards the happiness and prosperity of Guyana.”
“This is something that we can all do.”

