Any Govt. sworn in with flawed tabulation would be illegitimate – US State Department

Latest update March 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
The US State Department has come forward with a damning statement for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), following the declaration of unverified results of the region four general and regional elections.
Acting Assistant Secretary for the US Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael Kozak, tweeted yesterday that “vote tabulation irregularities marred Guyana’s March 2 elections”.
“Irrespective of today’s legal proceedings,” Kozak said, referring to the injunction proceedings in the High Court, “any Government sworn in on the basis of that result would not be legitimate.”
This follows a report by APNU+AFC frontbencher Joseph Harmon that steps were already in motion to have David Granger sworn in, on the basis of the unverified, Region Four results.
The US State Department’s comment adds to an already crowded field of condemnation by local and international observers, and several of Guyana’s diplomatic partners, of the declaration by Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo,.
In another tweet, Kozak stated “The people of Guyana deserve a credible election and transfer of power that reflects their will.”
