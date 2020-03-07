Wellman Masters claim Mike’s Pharmacy softball title

Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:29 AM
Wellman Masters defeated Park Rangers by 78 runs to emerge champions of the Mike’s Pharmacy 15-over softball tournament which was contested on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.
In the final game of the round robin competition, Wellman Masters batted first and managed 189-5 from their allocation of 15 overs. Troy Lewis made 59, Suresh Ramdeen scored 49 and Rawl Reid 48 not out. Oslyn Batson took 2-24.
Park Rangers were bowled out for 111 in reply. Dennis Mangru made 17 and Shaheed Gittens 15; Reid captured 3-17 and Imtiaz Mohamed 2-24. Reid was named man-of-the-match.
Earlier, Wellman Masters beat Success Masters by 54 runs. Wellman Masters took first strike and posted 176-4. Reid blasted one four and nine sixes in a top score of 75 while Wayne Jones scored 71 not out with five fours and six sixes. The duo added 140 for the fifth wicket; Tami Baljit took 2-25.
Success Masters responded with 122 all out in 15 overs. Baljit struck four fours and three sixes in a top score of 47 while Alex Singh made 18; Imtiaz Mohamed grabbed 4-15 while Sheldon Perch had 2-18 and Lakhram Singh had 2-32.
Park Rangers defeated Success Masters by 49 runs. Park Rangers scored 103-8, taking first strike. Peter Persaud made 36 not out with two fours and two sixes, while Ron Ramnauth scored 18 and Danny Mohanram 16 not out. Alex Singh had 3-14, Vickey Jaikissoon 2-13 and Seekumar Budram 2-22.
Success Masters were sent packing for 54 in 12.3 overs, in reply. Shazim Khan made 15 as Shaheed Gittens bagged 5-11 and Mustapha Azimullah 3-13.
