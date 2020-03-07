Superbet says it has no political affiliation

Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:26 AM
The management of Guiana Holding Inc. marketed under the brand Superbet in a statement made it clear that it has no affiliation with any political party. This disclosure, according to the company, was triggered by recent activities and social media posts.
In clearing the air on this matter, Superbet said that it saw the need to inform the public that:
1. Time off was not given to employees based on race or political preferences;
2. Employees are free to choose their political preference and are guaranteed to have no discrimination based on their choices from Superbet;
3. The management nor its employees encourage the practice of racism nor hurled racial slang at either its employees or customers in the past or during this election season; and
4. The company has not threatened any employee with dismissal nor any form of sanctions due to their political affiliation.
In fact, Superbet said that it promotes and practices fair hiring practices, which is evident in its staff population.
“We implore our employees, customers and the general public to refrain from sharing incorrect information and to make contact with the relevant bodies for clarity where required,” said the company which added that “Superbet stands with all Guyanese as One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”
Mar 07, 2020A young and budding entrepreneur, Tyrese Jeffrey, Manager/Owner of Woven Texture Barber Shop located at 3rd Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara has come on board with sponsorship for the staging of...
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Here is what the heads of mission of the US, UK, EU and Canada had to say about the election results of the March 2020 poll. I... more
The political predicament which has now emerged following yesterday’s developments has its roots in a moral dilemma which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]