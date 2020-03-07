Sports Extra Inter Village Football Woven Texture Barber Shop lines up support

A young and budding entrepreneur, Tyrese Jeffrey, Manager/Owner of Woven Texture Barber Shop located at 3rd Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara has come on board with sponsorship for the staging of the inaugural Sports Extra Inter Village Football competition.

Jeffrey, in handing over sponsorship to Director of Sports Extra, Franklin Wilson at the Barber Shop, said that he was very happy to be approached to come on board as a sponsor even though his business is still very young.

“Woven Texture Barber Shop is happy to support this tournament which will bring together teams along the East Bank corridor and the Linden Soesdyke Highway. Sports have a way of uniting people and I am happy to be part and parcel of this venture. As I know, many players would be afforded the chance to play for their village and this in itself will bring out the pride as they would want to show who is better in a positive way.”

Jeffery went on to say that he has no doubt that the members of the various communities would ensure that they go out and support their respective teams.

Wilson in response thanked Jeffrey and Woven Texture Barber Shop for supporting the tournament which he promised would be very competitive. Each Village would be required to register a total of 25 players and 3 officials and only players living in the respective Villages would be allowed to play for the Team. Registration will close on March 11th.

The winning village will walk away with $400,000, losing finalist $200,000, third place $120,000 and 4th place, $50,000. The top individual players, Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer and Most Valuable Player would also be rewarded with cash and a trophy.