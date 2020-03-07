Protests erupt in several regions

Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Amidst the violent protests in Region Six, persons representing the People’s Progressive Party in Region Two also came out yesterday in protest of the unverified declarations made by GECOM’s returning officer in Region Four.
Unlike the protest in Berbice, however, party supporters on the Essequibo Coast went about their business quite peaceful.
Initially, just 30 persons gathered at the Three Friends Bridge, an area that is predominantly supported by the PPP/C. Within some 30 minutes, the crowd multiplied.
Kaieteur News understands that the protest was hastily organised, hence it is a late start at 5:00pm. By 07:00pm, there were over 200 persons at the location.
