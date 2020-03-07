President Granger briefs CARICOM, OAS observers

President David Granger yesterday morning met with Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and representatives of the Organization of the American States (OAS) at the Ministry of the Presidency.

“President Granger, during his briefing, iterated that the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections were orderly, and in full compliance with the law and the Constitution.”

The Head of State reminded that GECOM is a constitutional body and it is unlawful for the Executive to interfere in the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The President said also that it is not the role of the Executive to interfere in the work of the Commission. The President has not acted unlawfully.

“We are awaiting the final declaration from GECOM,” President Granger said.

The President has briefed also Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland and Chairman of CARICOM, Rt Hon. Mia Mottley via telephone. Yesterday, the Head of State briefed diplomats from Britain, the United States of America, Canada and the European Union.

The Head of State, in his remarks, told the ABCE Diplomats that at every step of the electoral process he has complied with the laws of Guyana.

The President said Monday’s General and Regional Elections were orderly and were in full compliance with the law and the Constitution.

President Granger assured that at no time did he feel the Commission was incapable of conducting fair elections. He reminded that it is not the role of the executive to interfere in the work of the Commission.

Guyana held general and regional elections Monday with controversy and delays marring the announcements of the results which have not seen a final decision yet on which party or coalition will run the next government.