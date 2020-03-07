Political parties urge calm

Political parties that contested in the March 2, General and Regional Elections are calling for their supporters, and by extension Guyana, to remain calm, to be patient and to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner until the final verified election results are announced by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

In press statements and during interviews, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C); A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition; The Citizenship Initiative (TCI); and the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), appealed to the Guyanese people to be civil during this period which dwells in elevated tensions.

In a statement to the press, the PPP/C said, “While we understand the hurt, frustration and fear about electoral fraud being perpetrated against the Guyanese people, we have the solidarity of the international community…

“The PPP urges our supporters to ensure that none of their actions are in contradiction with the laws of Guyana; stay home and await further guidance from the Party.”

The opposition parties listed, except for the Coalition, referenced the statements that emanated from the diplomatic community in Guyana; the international election observer missions; the US State Department; the representatives of the United States of America (USA) Congress; British Parliamentarian, Barry Gardiner; The Elder, an international NGO founded by Nelson Mandela, and other international organisations, as well as local stakeholders.

Except for the APNU+AFC, all of the other parties noted that these international and local bodies have all made it clear that as it stands, the results of the elections cannot be “credibly declared” and there can be no swearing in of a President since such an action would be illegal.

Further, these opposing parties agree with the international communities.

The parties also agree with the international community that there must be a return to the process of verifying the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections for Region Four, using the Statements of Polls, as required by law.

According to the parties, this is the only process that will deliver free and fair elections and ensure that the will of the Guyanese people is not subverted.

The APNU+AFC Coalition also urged Guyanese to conduct themselves in a peaceful and law-abiding manner as they go about their daily activities.

The APNU+AFC implored for citizens to remain calm and not to engage in any act whatsoever to disrupt national life or cause any strife or inconvenience.

Presidential candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party, Lennox Shuman stood in conjunction with the above statements.

He noted that the LJP has “continuously” called for peace, calm and for the legitimate process to take its course.

“We caution that no political party should permit or endorse their supporters to descend this country into chaos. That will most definitely exacerbate the situation and thus give Mr. Granger grounds to declare a state of emergency which will bring us to the precipice of martial law,” Shuman asserted to this publication.

Rondha Lam, the presidential candidate of the TCI related to this publication her dismay at yesterday’s protests. She was keen to note that the unnecessary and unfortunate events of yesterday were ripple effects of the lack of transparency in the electoral process.

“I have seen multiple protests; I have seen multiple postings on social media that are distressing. The right to protest is engrained in the constitution, but the right to protest is done so in a spirit of peacefulness,” Lam delivered.

She added, “You are encouraged to desist from calls of violence from violent acts and from spewing vile and discouraging things. This is not the pathway to democracy, and therefore I reject all and any calls for violence; I reject any calls that would lead to violence.

“I beg of you, I implore you, I plead with you to please allow the legal processes that have been initiated to work on behalf of protecting that democracy that we doubt.”

Jason Carter, the Chairman the Carter Centre, applauded the contesting parties on their appeal for peace and patience and joins the calls for that. Furthermore, he said that GECOM now has the opportunity to make the results right. Similarly, as recounts are being done in Regions Five and Six, the recount should be done in Region Four.

Political parties URP and the ANUG, shared the same sentiments as mentioned above.