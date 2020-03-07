Mr Mingo is seeking to confirm fantasy numbers instead of the actual votes

DEAR EDITOR,

The events of the last few days have brought Guyana to its knees. The dark days of elections violence and rigging had regrettable returned. The right of the citizens to choose their leader has been hijacked by the Guyana Elections Commission. GECOM is refusing to conduct its tabulation of the voters in Region 4 in accordance with law.

Democracy can only survive if the will of the people is respected. In civilized societies this will is expressed at the ballot box. Every citizen in a democracy ought to be free to choose their leaders. This is substance of a democracy.

We have to guard this right as being sacred. The expression of the will of the people must never be undermined.

The Court is no substitute for the will of the people. No Court by employment of any rule or procedure ought to defeat the will of the voters. The obvious shortcoming by GECOM is doing and continues to undermine and ignore the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box. Their actions were unlawful, totally unacceptable, and a denial of the will do the people. The Court must correct this, it must not subvert it. The Court and it’s officers have been for the past year praising the new rules which govern litigation in the High Court.

The rules are such to guarantee fairness and the overriding objective of all court proceedings is now to resolve the real issues in dispute between litigants. Technical objections are no longer the route by which legal rights are subverted.

I sincerely hope our Chief Justice who has taken control of the Court complaint whereby a litigant has complained that Mr Mingo is seeking to confirm fantasy numbers instead of the actual votes of the citizens. She must not allow the subversion of the will of the people. She must not participate in condoning the actions of GECOM which do not comply with statute and thereby defeat the will of the people.

Name withheld