Milo schools’ football matches postponed this weekend

The promoters of the 2020 Milo schools’ football tournament; Petra Organisation, in a release to the media has noted the games scheduled for today and tomorrow has been rescheduled.

The correspondence read, “Please be informed that due to recent development of unrest at different locations, we have decided to postpone all games slated for today and tomorrow. We will advise you in due time when the tournament will resume.”

A total of six games were scheduled with three each today and tomorrow.

This year’s tournament is sponsored by Beepats and the competing schools are Bishops’ High, South Ruimveldt, New Central, Cummings Lodge, Carmel, Golden Grove, St. Stanislaus College, Christ Church, St. John’s College, Marian Academy, Charlestown, East Ruimveldt, St. Joseph, Canje, Christianburg/Wismar, Annandale, President’s College, Golden Grove, Ann’s Grove, Uitvlugt, Vergenoegen and Friendship.

The first prize of $400,000 will go towards a school project, while the second, third and fourth-placed schools will collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively, also towards a school project.