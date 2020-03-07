March 2 Elections results… Illegal declarations will not augur well for Guyana – GGDMA warns

Calls have been pouring in for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to adhere to the rule of law in relation to declaring the final results for the 2020 elections.

Joining this call is the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) which in a statement, said that it has been “following the process and has read the statements issued by the international observers which state that the Region Four results declared yesterday lack credibility and verification and are considered illegal.”

The GGDMA has, moreover, echoed the call issued by the international community for “President Granger to avoid a transition of government which will be considered unconstitutional as it would be based on a vote tabulation process that lacked credibility and transparency.”

The body said that it urges all parties not to accept these results or governance, “even if it is in their favour” since “using unverified and illegal declarations will not augur well for Guyana.”

Added to this, the GGDMA in its statement said, “We remind the Leaders of all political parties, and more so President Granger, of their combined commitment to credible, free, fair, and transparent elections and reiterate the need to maintain our fragile democracy.”

According to the miners’ association, GECOM must follow the legally sanctioned process that would allow for the credible and transparent declaration of the results, and not allow a cloud of suspicion to continue to hang over the elections, the final result and any future government.

Moreover, the GGDMA said that it is calling on the GECOM Chairwoman, Justice Retired Claudette Singh, for an expression of integrity by publicly denouncing any illegal proceeding and return to an agreed process that fosters transparency.

“We further urge GECOM and all parties to complete the verification and tabulation process using the statement of polls and ensure that the final results are free from suspicion and doubt,” the Association added.

Further, the Association said that it is calling on the Chancellor (ag) of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and the Judiciary to uphold the rule of law and not participate in any illegal act in relation to the elections, that would tarnish their stellar reputation and stain their legacy for justice and democracy in Guyana.

The GGDMA said that it is calling on all law abiding Guyanese patriots to uphold the rule of law and demand that it be followed since it believes that there is still an opportunity for this election to regain credibility.

“All is not lost, a return to the legally prescribed process still has a chance to return credibility to the result and prevent Guyana from sliding down the abyss of a failed democracy,” the GGDMA said.

“We do not wish to see the land of our birth join the ranks of countries that are labelled undemocratic. We do not wish to see the future of our industry blacklisted from international trade; we do not wish to see the future of our children condemned to suffer the same fate as some of our South American neighbours.

“As Guyanese, we must accept the reality that an unconstitutional government will result in our nation being the subject of international sanctions on all trade and travel,” the Association said.

It continued, “We call on all party supporters to desist from being misled by non-credible declarations in relation to elections results and wait on the transparent and credible announcement by GECOM that reflects the will of the Guyanese people. We beg leaders and citizens to be responsible and calm.”