Man sends construction worker to court on assault charge

Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:29 AM
Eon Henry on Wednesday had an assault charge against him dismissed by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty after his stepson told the court that he no longer wished to proceed with the matter.
Henry appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. When the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty and offered to give an explanation. It is alleged that on March 2, 2020, at McDoom, Greater Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jeremiah Hamilton.
Henry said, “We had an argument and he pulled a knife on me first and it turned into a fight…He don’t work, his mother don’t work and I have been with her for the past two years.”
After the defendant’s explanation, Hamilton told the court that he no longer wishes to continue with the matter against Henry and as such, Principal Magistrate McGusty dismissed the matter.
Mar 07, 2020A young and budding entrepreneur, Tyrese Jeffrey, Manager/Owner of Woven Texture Barber Shop located at 3rd Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara has come on board with sponsorship for the staging of...
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Mar 07, 2020
Here is what the heads of mission of the US, UK, EU and Canada had to say about the election results of the March 2020 poll. I... more
The APNU+AFC has managed to do something which has not been done for 28 years. They have managed to unite the country’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]