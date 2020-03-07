Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:29 AM

Man sends construction worker to court on assault charge

Mar 07, 2020 News

Eon Henry on Wednesday had an assault charge against him dismissed by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty after his stepson told the court that he no longer wished to proceed with the matter.
Henry appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. When the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty and offered to give an explanation. It is alleged that on March 2, 2020, at McDoom, Greater Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jeremiah Hamilton.
Henry said, “We had an argument and he pulled a knife on me first and it turned into a fight…He don’t work, his mother don’t work and I have been with her for the past two years.”
After the defendant’s explanation, Hamilton told the court that he no longer wishes to continue with the matter against Henry and as such, Principal Magistrate McGusty dismissed the matter.

