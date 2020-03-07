Madness start, people dead

Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
What is play fuh li’l boys is death fuh crappo. Yesterday some people decide dat dem gon protest. Dem boys coulda tell dat somebody big set dem up because it had to find people who gon just get up and protest in so many places at de same time.
Dem had protest pon de East Coast; dem had protest in West Berbice, in Canje, and on de Corentyne. Dem even had protest pon de Essequibo Coast which is de most peaceful place in Guyana.
De Top Cop hear bout dem protest and he decide to send police. He believe all de ranks had to do was show up and people woulda frighten. He had to think again. De people start by blocking de road. Dat new road wha cost millions of dollars people light big fire. Just now some big holes gon appear.
Dem boys see police run when de people start fuh pelt brick, bottle and wood. Some of dem get beat up. Dem had no regard fuh man and woman. De West Coast Berbice people beat a policewoman and couple senior officers.
Is then de police get serious. Dem decide dat dem got to end dis stupidness. Dat is how some of dem come out wid pellet guns. When de people start to pelt, dem shoot. In next to no time, de riot slow down.
But de sad part is one man dead; a teenage girl deh in hospital. She get shoot too. And all dis madness start because de people believe somebody fooling around wid de elections results. And dis is de first time people ever vote in such numbers.
Dem boys seh people come out like rice, or ants—whichever more nuff. De next thing dem boys know is dat in every district dem party get more vote than dem ever get in dem history. Is dat increase dat cause de trouble.
Dem boys hope dat de nonsense gon stop soon because dem counting over de votes right now.
Talk half and wait fuh de madness to end.
