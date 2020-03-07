Int’l observer missions call on GECOM to complete tabulation of Region Four results

– say elections not credible if process incomplete

The international observer missions from the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU), and the Carter Center have issued yet another statement calling for the complete tabulation of the Region Four elections results.

According to the observers, the tabulation of results for the elections in Region Four was interrupted and remains incomplete.

“The law requires that tabulation must be conducted in the presence of party agents and observers. Until this transparent process takes place, the counting of votes recorded for Region Four remains incomplete.

“The transparent tabulation of results for Region Four must be resumed in order to proceed to the establishment of national results,” the statement added.

The observers noted too that a calm and conducive environment must be provided by the police, even as they pointed out, “We urge all political parties to adhere to the codes of conduct signed by them.”

The Heads of Mission said, therefore, that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) including the Chairperson, the Commissioners, the Chief Elections Officer, the Returning Officer and Deputy Returning Officers in Region Four, must be available and committed to establish the results for Region Four in accordance with the law.

Until this occurs, the result of these elections cannot be credibly declared, the observers said.

Meanwhile at a meeting with Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and representatives of the Organization of the American States (OAS) at the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, President David Granger said that elections were lawful.

During his briefing, President Granger iterated that the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections were orderly, and in full compliance with the law and the Constitution.