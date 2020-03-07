Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Don’t swear in a new president under the present vote count – US, UK, Canada, EU Heads

The Heads of Mission of the Embassy of the United States of America, Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commission, Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commission, Lilian Chatterjee, and the Delegation of the European Union, Fernando Ponz-Canto, express deep concern over credible allegations of electoral fraud which may influence the results of this election.

British High Commissioner Greg Quinn

US Ambassador: Sarah Ann Lynch

In a statement released to the press, the four diplomats called on all to ensure proper procedures are in place to yield a credible election result.
“A fair and free process is vital for the maintenance and reinforcement of democracy in Guyana.
The ABCE diplomats therefore called on President David Granger to avoid a transition of Government, which we believe would be unconstitutional as it would be based on a vote tabulation process that lacked credibility and transparency.Meanwhile the United Nations, (UN) resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, issued a statement, which concerns the latest developments in Guyana.

European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó

Canadian High Commission Lilian Chatterjee

Tanaka said that UN takes note of the statements issued by international observers and Ambassadors accredited in Georgetown raising concerns regarding lack of compliance with national legal procedures and the need to resume the tabulation of results for Region Four.
“We encourage the relevant Guyanese authorities to finalise the process in a manner which leaves no doubts as to the credibility of the results that reflect the will of the Guyanese people.”
Further the United Nations calls upon all sides to act with calm, patience and in full respect of human rights, the rule of law and Guyana’s constitutional order.

