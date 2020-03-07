CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney Singh falls short of his ton as Cornwall & Louis take 4 each

By Sean Devers

In sunny conditions at Providence, Jaguars progressed from their overnight score of 115-4 to 261 just before Tea and by the close of the second day of their seventh round CWI Regional First-Class four-day tournament yesterday the visitors were 73-2 trailing by 188, Montcin Hodge (21) and Amir Jangoo (22).

Guyana’s total was built around a couple of half-century partnership involving Vishaul Singh who began the day on 51.

Singh, who hit six boundaries in 90 from 229 balls and 273 minutes before he was sixth out, added 93 for the fifth wicket with Raymon Reifer who was on four overnight.

Reifer on-drove Terrence Ward for four and followed it up with well-timed straight drive while Singh used his feet and danced into Ward for an imperious four past cover.

Reifer latched onto Kian Pemberton and square drove his four before cover-driving when he pitched up sweetly through the covers for a second boundary in the over.

But just when Reifer seemed set for a fifty he fell to Jerimiah Louis for 43 from 125 balls with six fours and the five times defending champions were 192-5.

Louis, bowling with good control from the northern end, induced the 31-year-old Singh with three Tests to his name in 2017, to edge one that left him for ‘Keeper Jahmar Hamilton to take the offering as Guyana slipped to 197-6.

Things got progressively worse for the home team when Kevin Sinclair had his stumps knocked out for a second-ball duck as the impressive Louis struck again without addition to the score.

Anthony Bramble and Permaul carried the score to 219 before fell to Louis for 23 from 28 balls with four boundaries.

Permaul who ended unbeaten on 24 from 61 balls with two fours, found a useful partner in Gudakesh Motie (15) and the pair added 36 important runs to see the 250 posted before Motie was removed by former West Indies U-19 pacer Pemberton who bowled Nial Smith for one six runs later to capture his first two wickets in First-Class cricket to end the innings.

Cornwall who took the first four wickets on Thursday ended with 4-96 from 39 overs, while Louis (4-48) and Pemberton (2-53) supported well for the Hurricanes who reached 10 without loss by Tea.

Watched by five fans in the Red Stand after the break, Powell, his team’s leading run-scorer with 376 runs, punched Smith gloriously across the sluggish outfield and into the point boundary.

Powell and Montcin Hodge took the Leewards, who have lost four of their six matches, to 26 before Permaul bowled the left-handed Powell for 13 to claim his 46th wicket for the season.

Ross Powell (6) was LBW to off-spinner Sinclair at 40-2 before Hodge and Trinidadian Amir Jangoo saw their team safely to the close.

Today is the third day and play starts at 09:30hrs.

Scores: JAGUARS 261 (Vishaul Singh 90, Raymon Reifer 43, Leon Johnson 35; Jeremiah Louis 4-49, Rahkeem Cornwall 4-95).

HURRICANES 73 for two (Amir Jangoo Jangoo 22 not out).