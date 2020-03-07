Chulai XI overcome Henry XI by one wicket in U15 fixture

Despite a fine half century from Wayne Gookool, Sachin Chulai XI defeated Gladwin Henry XI by one wicket when the teams collided in an U15 25-over fixture recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Batting first, Henry XI managed 126 for 8. Gookool struck four fours and one six and added 78 for the fifth wicket with Gopaul Nandkishore after they had lost some early scalps. Gookool remained unbeaten on 50 while Nandkishore made 20 with a solitary four.

Chulai grabbed 5 for 19 while Shahid Mohamed and Nazam Mohamed had one each.

Chulai XI responded with 127 for nine in 23 overs. The suffered an early scare in the chase, before Tekeshwar Nandkoo and Chulai kept their team in the hunt with a fourth wicket stand of 51.

After Chulai who hit two fours was dismissed for 21 and Nandkoo retired hurt on 15, Chulai XI lost some quick wickets before Nandkoo resumed his innings, and along with Shahid Mohamed, who made three not out, saw their team to victory. Nandkoo ended unbeaten on 21 with two fours while Nazam Mohamed contributed 11. Mohan Ali captured three wickets while Marod London and Nandkishore took one wicket each.