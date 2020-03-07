Latest update March 7th, 2020 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chulai XI overcome Henry XI by one wicket in U15 fixture

Mar 07, 2020 Sports 0

Despite a fine half century from Wayne Gookool, Sachin Chulai XI defeated Gladwin Henry XI by one wicket when the teams collided in an U15 25-over fixture recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Sachin Chulai

Wayne Gookool

The victorious Sachin Chulai XI

Batting first, Henry XI managed 126 for 8. Gookool struck four fours and one six and added 78 for the fifth wicket with Gopaul Nandkishore after they had lost some early scalps. Gookool remained unbeaten on 50 while Nandkishore made 20 with a solitary four.
Chulai grabbed 5 for 19 while Shahid Mohamed and Nazam Mohamed had one each.
Chulai XI responded with 127 for nine in 23 overs. The suffered an early scare in the chase, before Tekeshwar Nandkoo and Chulai kept their team in the hunt with a fourth wicket stand of 51.
After Chulai who hit two fours was dismissed for 21 and Nandkoo retired hurt on 15, Chulai XI lost some quick wickets before Nandkoo resumed his innings, and along with Shahid Mohamed, who made three not out, saw their team to victory. Nandkoo ended unbeaten on 21 with two fours while Nazam Mohamed contributed 11. Mohan Ali captured three wickets while Marod London and Nandkishore took one wicket each.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Sports Extra Inter Village Football Woven Texture Barber Shop lines up support

Sports Extra Inter Village Football Woven Texture Barber Shop lines...

Mar 07, 2020

A young and budding entrepreneur, Tyrese Jeffrey, Manager/Owner of Woven Texture Barber Shop located at 3rd Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara has come on board with sponsorship for the staging of...
Read More
Wellman Masters claim Mike’s Pharmacy softball title

Wellman Masters claim Mike’s Pharmacy softball...

Mar 07, 2020

Milo schools’ football matches postponed this weekend

Milo schools’ football matches postponed this...

Mar 07, 2020

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney Singh falls short of his ton as Cornwall & Louis take 4 each

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney Singh falls...

Mar 07, 2020

Chulai XI overcome Henry XI by one wicket in U15 fixture

Chulai XI overcome Henry XI by one wicket in U15...

Mar 07, 2020

Chance gearing to end NCAA indoor season on a high

Chance gearing to end NCAA indoor season on a

Mar 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019