Chance gearing to end NCAA indoor season on a high

United States based student-athlete Arinze Chance will conclude the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Indoor season next weekend when the ‘Nationals’ will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The South Carolina Senior has qualified for the 4x400m final for the ‘Gamecocks

’ and during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Chance shared that he will the looking to end the season on a high with pro-competition next on his radar.

This is the second time the National indoor 400m record holder will be competing at ‘Nationals’ but the first instance that he will not be competing in his pet event, the 400m individual race. Although Chance missed out on qualification, he is optimistic and noted that the his school’s 4x400m is what the team is looking at breaking; a realistic feat based on the times they have been posting this season.

Following the NCAA indoor season, Chance will be bidding to go pro and will miss the NCAA outdoor season since his eligibility will be over.

On his road to pro, the Global Studies major; specialising in leadership and economic development, posited that, “I’m just focusing on getting the right training regimen that works for me. I’m developing in a lot of areas and my coach and I had to make several changes thus far. I’m excited and I know that God has a plan for me.”

“My go to scripture is Romans 8:28 ‘And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose’ so I’m not worrying about becoming pro. I’m just focusing on fixing the smaller things and getting ready to compete among the best athletes this world has to offer,” Chance added.

In conclusion the former Bishops’ High School student shared that he will be trying to get, “As much international exposure I can get at world class meets because I will be better prepared to be the best version of me.”