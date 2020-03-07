Latest update March 7th, 2020 1:01 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breaking News!…Court hearing to block Granger’s swearing in briefly deferred

Mar 07, 2020 News 0

The hearing into the application filed in the High Court to determine whether blocking the swearing in of President David Granger over the unverified Region Four elections results is lawful, has been scheduled to resume at 13:30 hours today.
The hearing commence this morning before Chief Justice Roxane George in the Georgetown High Court.
Attorney at Law, Neil Boston S.C,  who is representing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in the matter, requested time to study the affidavits in relation to the challenge presented by the Opposition, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C’)s legal team led by Trinidad-based Senior Counsel, Douglas Mendes.
Mendes, who was present in Court this morning, told the Chief Justice Roxane George that his team was only able to file and serve one of four affidavits to parties representing the other side. He also said that team would need time to file the three additional affidavits. Taking the factors into consideration, the Chief Justice granted time for the parties to file and serve the supplementary affidavits.
The Chief Justice also gave a commitment that she will try to work assiduously to address the matter as “the nation is waiting.”

Attorney at Law, Neil Boston S.C

Justice George appealed for the cooperation of both the legal teams to have the matter hashed out as soon as possible.

More in this category

Sports

Sports Extra Inter Village Football Woven Texture Barber Shop lines up support

Sports Extra Inter Village Football Woven Texture Barber Shop lines...

Mar 07, 2020

A young and budding entrepreneur, Tyrese Jeffrey, Manager/Owner of Woven Texture Barber Shop located at 3rd Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara has come on board with sponsorship for the staging of...
Read More
Wellman Masters claim Mike’s Pharmacy softball title

Wellman Masters claim Mike’s Pharmacy softball...

Mar 07, 2020

Milo schools’ football matches postponed this weekend

Milo schools’ football matches postponed this...

Mar 07, 2020

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney Singh falls short of his ton as Cornwall & Louis take 4 each

CWI’s Regional First-Class tourney Singh falls...

Mar 07, 2020

Chulai XI overcome Henry XI by one wicket in U15 fixture

Chulai XI overcome Henry XI by one wicket in U15...

Mar 07, 2020

Chance gearing to end NCAA indoor season on a high

Chance gearing to end NCAA indoor season on a

Mar 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019