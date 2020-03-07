Breaking News!…Court hearing to block Granger’s swearing in briefly deferred

The hearing into the application filed in the High Court to determine whether blocking the swearing in of President David Granger over the unverified Region Four elections results is lawful, has been scheduled to resume at 13:30 hours today.

The hearing commence this morning before Chief Justice Roxane George in the Georgetown High Court.

Attorney at Law, Neil Boston S.C, who is representing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in the matter, requested time to study the affidavits in relation to the challenge presented by the Opposition, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C’)s legal team led by Trinidad-based Senior Counsel, Douglas Mendes.

Mendes, who was present in Court this morning, told the Chief Justice Roxane George that his team was only able to file and serve one of four affidavits to parties representing the other side. He also said that team would need time to file the three additional affidavits. Taking the factors into consideration, the Chief Justice granted time for the parties to file and serve the supplementary affidavits.

The Chief Justice also gave a commitment that she will try to work assiduously to address the matter as “the nation is waiting.”

Justice George appealed for the cooperation of both the legal teams to have the matter hashed out as soon as possible.