“We are prepared for any trouble”- Divisional Commander

As election tensions continue to grip Georgetown, Commander of Division Four A, Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Thomas is assuring that his ranks “are prepared for any eventuality.”

For what he described as “security reasons,” Thomas declined to disclose how many ranks are patrolling the city and other potential trouble spots under his command.

“There are armed and unarmed ranks on the road at all central points,” the Commander told Kaieteur News.

“We are fully prepared and we will also be supported by ranks from Headquarters.”

“We also have a Public Order Unit, which uses non-lethal force, and the Riot Unit, which may use lethal force.”

Police, including ranks with riot gear, were on high alert at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) command centre, at Hadfield and High Streets.

There were a few arrests in the vicinity of the facility during the evening.

Many Georgetown businesses remained closed yesterday. Others, including a number of fast food outlets, sent their staff home early.