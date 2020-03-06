Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two months after accident… Causing death charge for Chinese national who struck down pensioner

Mar 06, 2020 News 0

The Chinese National who fatally struck down 81-year-old Parvidi Ramcharran on a pedestrian crossing two months ago will finally face charges.

Pravidi ‘Marina’ Ramcharran

Sources say that the Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended that Ying Guomin be charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is likely to appear in court next week. Police said that he has a Robb Street address.
The report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about two weeks ago.
Traffic Chief Linden Isles had told Kaieteur News that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation following concerns from the victim’s family that the probe was stalled.
Parvidi Ramcharran, of Albion Front, Corentyne, was struck down on January 7, 2020, by Ying Guomin, who was driving a car bearing licence plate number PPP 1008.
The accident occurred while Mrs. Ramcharran, who had just uplifted her pension, was heading home, via a pedestrian crossing near the Nigg, Corentyne, Post Office.
She succumbed three days later.
Surveillance footage showed the elderly woman making her way across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle struck her.
The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.

More in this category

Sports

Six matches in the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament on this weekend

Six matches in the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament on this

Mar 06, 2020

Secondary Schools will be battling tomorrow and Sunday when the Milo Under-18 football tournament organised by the Petra Organisation continues at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta...
Read More
CWI’s Regional First-Class Tourney Singh’s 50 and Cornwall’s 4-41 highlight rain affected day

CWI’s Regional First-Class Tourney Singh’s 50...

Mar 06, 2020

NSC pumps 2M into Chess Federation for CARIFTA Junior Programme to be hosted here

NSC pumps 2M into Chess Federation for CARIFTA...

Mar 06, 2020

GCB Superbet Senior Female Inter County Tourney

GCB Superbet Senior Female Inter County Tourney

Mar 06, 2020

Lady Jags did excellent against well oiled Haiti; Head Coach Joseph proud

Lady Jags did excellent against well oiled Haiti;...

Mar 06, 2020

Early Season Classic Athletics Meet on next weekend

Early Season Classic Athletics Meet on next...

Mar 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019