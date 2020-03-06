Two months after accident… Causing death charge for Chinese national who struck down pensioner

The Chinese National who fatally struck down 81-year-old Parvidi Ramcharran on a pedestrian crossing two months ago will finally face charges.

Sources say that the Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended that Ying Guomin be charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is likely to appear in court next week. Police said that he has a Robb Street address.

The report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about two weeks ago.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles had told Kaieteur News that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation following concerns from the victim’s family that the probe was stalled.

Parvidi Ramcharran, of Albion Front, Corentyne, was struck down on January 7, 2020, by Ying Guomin, who was driving a car bearing licence plate number PPP 1008.

The accident occurred while Mrs. Ramcharran, who had just uplifted her pension, was heading home, via a pedestrian crossing near the Nigg, Corentyne, Post Office.

She succumbed three days later.

Surveillance footage showed the elderly woman making her way across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle struck her.

The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.