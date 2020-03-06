Two months after accident… Causing death charge for Chinese national who struck down pensioner

Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Chinese National who fatally struck down 81-year-old Parvidi Ramcharran on a pedestrian crossing two months ago will finally face charges.
Sources say that the Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended that Ying Guomin be charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is likely to appear in court next week. Police said that he has a Robb Street address.
The report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about two weeks ago.
Traffic Chief Linden Isles had told Kaieteur News that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation following concerns from the victim’s family that the probe was stalled.
Parvidi Ramcharran, of Albion Front, Corentyne, was struck down on January 7, 2020, by Ying Guomin, who was driving a car bearing licence plate number PPP 1008.
The accident occurred while Mrs. Ramcharran, who had just uplifted her pension, was heading home, via a pedestrian crossing near the Nigg, Corentyne, Post Office.
She succumbed three days later.
Surveillance footage showed the elderly woman making her way across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle struck her.
The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.
Mar 06, 2020Secondary Schools will be battling tomorrow and Sunday when the Milo Under-18 football tournament organised by the Petra Organisation continues at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta...
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Maybe I am not deeply intelligent to understand when people make complex statements, but I confess that I am at a complete... more
The political predicament which has now emerged following yesterday’s developments has its roots in a moral dilemma which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]