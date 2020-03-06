Suspect held for bomb threat at GECOM media centre

Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Ranks at CID Headquarters are questioning a man who allegedly sent a bomb threat to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s High Street media centre.
The threat was made at around 10.45 hrs yesterday.
A senior police official revealed that the man is said to be a welder.
In his call, the suspect is said to have alleged that a bomb had been planted at the location. However, police said that the occupants of the building did not take the threat seriously and opted to stay.
Investigators managed to trace the call and the suspect was arrested about an hour later.
The bomb hoax comes at a time of escalating controversy over the results of Guyana’s General Elections, which are still to be announced, three days after voters went to the polls.

