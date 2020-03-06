Six matches in the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament on this weekend

Secondary Schools will be battling tomorrow and Sunday when the Milo Under-18 football tournament organised by the Petra Organisation continues at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Tomorrow’s first clash from 12:00hrs will pit Cummings Lodge against Vergenoegen while Uitvlugt will match skills with defending champions Christianburg/Wismar at 13:45hrs. The feature match from 15:45hrs is a fixture between Friendship and Anns’s Grove.

Sunday will mark day four of the round-robin group matches which began last Saturday. St. Stanislaus College (Saints) will play Christ Church at 12:00hrs followed by Marian Academy against the boys from Canje in Berbice. Queenstown from the City will then square off with New Central High in the feature match from 15:45hrs.

Fans will be hoping that this weekend’s play is as exciting as last week when the East Coast lads; Annandale, thumped East Ruimveldt 10-2, led by a hat-trick from Skipper Omari Glasgow; fresh from duties with the National Under-20 football side in Nicaragua where the junior lads performed creditably.

Other results last Saturday saw St. Joseph’s High picking up a valuable three points following a 2-1 win over South Ruimveldt while the feature match of the day saw 2019 losing finalists Lodge come back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 with Caramel.

Other matches last week saw Golden Grove edged St. John’s College 3-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Calvin Richmond while Tucville blanked Bishops’ High 3-0. Another hat-trick from Garfield Caesar helped New Central High to a 3-1 win over Queenstown.

This year’s tournament is sponsored by Beepats and the competing schools are Bishops’ High, South Ruimveldt, New Central, Cummings Lodge, Carmel, Golden Grove, St. Stanislaus College, Christ Church, St. John’s College, Marian Academy, Charlestown, East Ruimveldt, St. Joseph, Canje, Christianburg/Wismar, Annandale, President’s College, Golden Grove, Ann’s Grove, Uitvlugt, Vergenoegen and Friendship.

The first prize of $400,000 will go towards a school project, while the second, third and fourth-placed schools will collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively, also towards a school project.