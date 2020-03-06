Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PSC calls on President to ensure lawful completion of electoral process

Mar 06, 2020 News 0

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is appalled at what it has described as “the blatant and deliberate attempts by GECOM to destroy our democracy by derailing the tabulation process of the 2020 elections results and attempts to subvert the will of the people”.
According to the PSC, it is clear to all that the Chairman of GECOM is allowing, without objection, the attempts to perpetuate election fraud under her watch. The tabulation process, it said, has certainly raised doubts about the integrity of the GECOM Chair, the Chief Elections Officer, and some of their staffers.
Added to this, the body said, “The threats to withdraw accreditation from the International Observers further erode confidence in the process.”
Moreover, the PSC said that it is calling on GECOM to recommence the verification of the remaining Statement of Polls for District 4 that will lead to a credible declaration of the results.
Alluding to the implications of not having a Democratically Elected Government, the PSC said, “We cannot allow our country at this time to be isolated and sanctioned by the international community. We call upon President Granger to ensure that the electoral process is completed in accordance with the law.”

More in this category

Sports

Six matches in the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament on this weekend

Six matches in the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament on this

Mar 06, 2020

Secondary Schools will be battling tomorrow and Sunday when the Milo Under-18 football tournament organised by the Petra Organisation continues at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta...
Read More
CWI’s Regional First-Class Tourney Singh’s 50 and Cornwall’s 4-41 highlight rain affected day

CWI’s Regional First-Class Tourney Singh’s 50...

Mar 06, 2020

NSC pumps 2M into Chess Federation for CARIFTA Junior Programme to be hosted here

NSC pumps 2M into Chess Federation for CARIFTA...

Mar 06, 2020

GCB Superbet Senior Female Inter County Tourney

GCB Superbet Senior Female Inter County Tourney

Mar 06, 2020

Lady Jags did excellent against well oiled Haiti; Head Coach Joseph proud

Lady Jags did excellent against well oiled Haiti;...

Mar 06, 2020

Early Season Classic Athletics Meet on next weekend

Early Season Classic Athletics Meet on next...

Mar 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019