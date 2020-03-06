PPP, five other parties call for recount of Region Four results

Six political parties have called for a recount of the results for the general and regional elections of region four, the most populous region. This call came after a series of chaotic events led to a declaration of the results yesterday by the region four returning officer (RO), Clairmont Mingo.

The parties are concerned that the integrity of the count is questionable, given that the results have not been verified.

The parties held a press conference last night at the Sleep-In Hotel on Church Street, calling for a swift resolution to the deadlock emanating from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) media and command centre.

The persons present were Lenox Shuman, presidential candidate of the Liberty & Justice Party (LJP); Raul Aaron, representing leader and presidential candidate of the United Republican Party (URP), Dr. Vishnu Bandhu; Nigel Hinds, who is the Chairman of Change Guyana, representing the party’s presidential candidate, Robert Badal; Irfaan Ali, presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C); Bharrat Jagdeo, PPP/C general secretary; Mark Phillips, PPP/C prime ministerial candidate; Timothy Jonas, chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG); Kian Jabour, assistant secretary of ANUG; and Asha Kissoon, presidential candidate and chairperson of The New Movement (TNM).

Shuman said that the numbers he saw presented, which formed the total in the RO’s declaration, were numbers that were “far, far, far removed” from what the observers and political parties had on their statements of poll. He said that he has no confidence in any declaration that has emanated from Mingo, because “all of that information has not been confirmed. No one sat there and scrutinized it.”

Aaron said that the URP believes the processes GECOM was supposed to have carried out were hijacked, and that what followed does not align with the protocol.

“We believe that all of the results that have been declared should not be validated, and should not be carried, and the process should go back from where it starts, and then we should continue with a true presentation of the results,” Aaron told the press.

Hinds said “APNU+AFC are tonight celebrating a farcical, fraudulent victory. They have committed an abomination against Guyanese and our fledgling democracy. What I have seen today, as a Guyanese, I’m embarrassed. I felt we’ve been insulted. Gross disrespect has been shown to the local stakeholders, to our media, to the international observers.”

He said that Guyanese must stand up and resist what appears to be a violation of the rights of the citizens.

Kissoon, on behalf of her youth party, said that the events that transpired appear not to be indicative of free and fair elections.

“We call for the verification to continue…. We would like it to be free and fair… All day, they have hidden from us,” she said.

She added that the joinder of TNM, ANUG and LJP, according to her party’s tabulation of the statements of poll, secured one seat in the National Assembly.

Jonas said that the list that was produced shows a complete act of desperation, and he took the opportunity to advocate for a shift from the winner-take-all system that allows the party with a plurality of votes to assume the executive government.

Phillips called for the vote to be recounted in accordance with the same practice employed for the other nine regions.

“This is an embarrassment… [that Guyana is] on the brink of a dictatorship,” Jabour said.

Jagdeo, who entered during the press conference, told the press that there is a plot to steal the election, and that “it’s unfolding before our very eyes.”

The PPP/C, according to Jagdeo, was attempting to serve the RO’s office with a notice of request for a recount, but that it was unable to find Mingo. He is concerned that there may be an attempt to outrun the statutory period in which a petition for a recount could be accepted.

The PPP/C had released its own tabulation of the statements of poll, which show that it maintained the lead, even after region four was included.

Several representatives from other parties emerged from the media centre at GECOM yesterday to make similar statements to the press.

The dissonance between their tabulations and that of the RO has further incensed those parties.