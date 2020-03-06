NSC pumps 2M into Chess Federation for CARIFTA Junior Programme to be hosted here

Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to support sports and the efforts of National Federations and Associations in our country. On
Wednesday last, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) received a cheque to the value of Two Million Dollars towards the hosting of the CARIFTA Junior Chess programme, set for the Easter weekend.
Attending the simple but significant presentation were Team Leader and Head of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Mr. John Lee and Chess in Schools Coordinator Mr. Anand Raghunauth who apart from thanking the NSC are appealing to general public to come out and support Guyana’s preparation for the tournament and share in the competition experience over the Easter Weekend at the Princess Ramada Hotel.
Persons wishing to partner with the GCF can contact President, Mr. Frankie Farley (670-3839), Mr. John Lee (623-0896) or Mr. Anand Raghunauth (681-8771) to aid the growth of the sport not only for this tournament but especially for the development of players and clubs at the level of schools.
