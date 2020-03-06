Miner killed after fight at bar in Mahdia

Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Mar 06, 2020

A 24-year-old resident of Wismar, Linden, Region 10, was on Wednesday shot and killed at a popular drinking spot at Blackwater Backdam, Konawaruk, Mahdia. The victim, who has been identified as Akeem Caesar was killed around 23:30hrs.

Dead: Akeem Caesar

Kaieteur News understands that prior to the incident, Caesar, along with some of his friends, was at a shop imbibing, when an argument ensued between Caesar and another male known as “Selwyn” who was also imbibing.
The argument quickly escalated into a scuffle between the two men. Public-spirited persons then separated them.
According to information, an hour after the fight, Caesar and a friend were standing on the road when he [Caesar] was confronted by a male who subsequently shot him in his left leg with a shotgun. The suspect then proceeded to assault Caesar with the shotgun. After committing the act, he fled the scene on foot.
The injured man was taken to Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Initial investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect, who works with a security firm, is a licensed firearm holder and is known as “Tallman.” He is currently being sought by police. The matter is being investigated.

New 2019