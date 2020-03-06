Miner killed after fight at bar in Mahdia

Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 24-year-old resident of Wismar, Linden, Region 10, was on Wednesday shot and killed at a popular drinking spot at Blackwater Backdam, Konawaruk, Mahdia. The victim, who has been identified as Akeem Caesar was killed around 23:30hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that prior to the incident, Caesar, along with some of his friends, was at a shop imbibing, when an argument ensued between Caesar and another male known as “Selwyn” who was also imbibing.
The argument quickly escalated into a scuffle between the two men. Public-spirited persons then separated them.
According to information, an hour after the fight, Caesar and a friend were standing on the road when he [Caesar] was confronted by a male who subsequently shot him in his left leg with a shotgun. The suspect then proceeded to assault Caesar with the shotgun. After committing the act, he fled the scene on foot.
The injured man was taken to Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Initial investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect, who works with a security firm, is a licensed firearm holder and is known as “Tallman.” He is currently being sought by police. The matter is being investigated.
Mar 06, 2020Secondary Schools will be battling tomorrow and Sunday when the Milo Under-18 football tournament organised by the Petra Organisation continues at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta...
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Maybe I am not deeply intelligent to understand when people make complex statements, but I confess that I am at a complete... more
The political predicament which has now emerged following yesterday’s developments has its roots in a moral dilemma which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]