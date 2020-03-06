‘I was influenced by my friend’ – Thief tells court

Twenty-year-old Shaquille Mentore was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was made to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Mentore, of 191 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown, came into the courtyard limping, with crutches under his arms. He was assisted by a police officer as he made his way to the courtroom. Mentore is the surviving accomplice of 22-year-old Randy Bowen, who was shot dead after a woman’s bag was snatched and the duo attempted to escape when a public spirited person opened fire. Mentore was shot in his legs.

A guilty plea was entered by the defendant after the charge was read to him. The charge stated that on February 18, 2020, at Duncan Street, Bel Air, Georgetown, he stole from Luisan Campbell a cell phone, cash and other items worth a total of $49,240.

After admitting to the charge, Mentore said, “I beg for pardon moms… I saw my friend die in front my own eyes.” The Magistrate then asked the defendant why he was using crutches and he said, “I was shot in the legs twice on February 18, 2020.”

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Campbell was walking along Duncan Street when she was confronted by Mentore and another male. Mentore then took the victim’s bag which contained the items mentioned above, and attempted to escape, when the woman raised an alarm.

The court heard that public-spirited persons then rushed to the woman’s aid and gave chase after Mentore and Bowen. As Mentore was about to escape he was shot twice in his legs and later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was under police supervision until he was discharged and then taken to the Kitty Police Station where the allegation was put to him.

Mentore was subsequently charged and put before the court.

The prosecutor highlighted that the articles were recovered on the crime scene and lodged at the Alberttown Police Station.

Mentore was then given a chance to explain what happened and he said, “Me and my friend took the bag from the lady and we were chased by someone in a vehicle…we then ran into a yard, jump the fence and we run straight into the alleyway.”

Mentore added that Bowen then went into another yard while he (Mentore) was still in the alleyway where he was stoned by residents. “I then surrendered myself to them and they pull me into the yard.”

“I see a person, who I can identify, look into the drum where my friend [Bowen] was hiding and then he shoot it up and throw he [Bowen] out and said watch he is here…they then took me to the front of the yard and then he shot me too.”

After the defendant’s explanation Chief Magistrate McLennan asked the defendant why he robbed the woman, and Mentore said, “I was influenced by my friend.” The Magistrate then fined the defendant $70,000 or in default, eight weeks’ imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered that Mentore be under a probation officer’s supervision for 12 months in order for him to receive counseling.