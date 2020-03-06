GCB Superbet Senior Female Inter County Tourney

Mangru five for hands Demerara easy win over Essequibo; rain ruins play at Everest

By Zaheer Mohamed

Off-spinner Mandy Mangru grabbed five wickets to hand Demerara a comprehensive win over Essequibo while rain had the final say in the fixture between Berbice and The Select U19 Team when the Guyana Cricket Board/Superbet Senior Female Inter County 50 overs tournament commenced yesterday.

Essequibo’s decision to bat at Enmore didn’t do them justice as they never recovered from a poor start and were skittled for 18 in 13.3 overs. Skipper Kumarie Persaud was bowled by Heema Singh for one while fellow opener Kerisa Christian was trapped lbw by Akaze Thompson without scoring as Essequibo slipped to 7-2.

Thompson then bowled Rhona James for two before left arm spinner Kaysia Schultz sent back Khemwattie Tulshi for three while the steady Thompson uprooted the stumps of Nathaly Chaitram (00) as Essequibo, which seemed an ill-prepared team found themselves into further trouble at 11-5.

Mangru then destroyed the rest of the batting to finish with 5-2 from 3.3 overs while Thompson had 3-9 from five overs. In reply, Demerara lost Lashanna Toussaint who was caught off Kumaire Persaud for three with the score on 11, but Mangru (06*) and Latoya Smith (07*) saw their team to victory as they finished on 21-1 in 3.2 overs. Persaud had 1-9.

At Everest Cricket Club, play between Berbice and The Select U19 team was abandoned due to rain. Batting first after winning the toss, the Berbicians reached 412-3 after facing 37.4 overs when the game was halted.

West Indies player Shabika Gajnabi led the batting with an unbeaten 215. She added 176 for the fourth wicket with Tremaine Smartt who made 64 with 10 fours. Gajnabi hammered 25 fours and five sixes in her innings and was also involved in a 141 third-wicket stand with Sherika Campbelle who made 39, and 57 for the second wicket with Katana Mentore (25). Jamie Campbell took 2-76. The competition will continue tomorrow.