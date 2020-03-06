Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Foreign Affairs Minister threatens to revoke accreditation of Int’l Observers

– But APNU+AFC says it’s a misunderstanding

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Karen Cummings was sternly rejected yesterday by members of the International Observer Missions (IOMs) after she paid them an early visit at the Command Centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and threatened to revoke their accreditation.
In video recordings that were uploaded by several persons on Facebook, Dr. Cummings was seen telling members of the IOMs and the Diplomatic Community that while she was advised to inform them of the foregoing, she was not in agreement with that course of action.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Karen Cummings speaking to members of the International Observer Missions

If this was the case, members of the IOMs challenged Dr. Cummings to say why she would even make such an utterance.
After the evidently offended observers listened to her comments, and subsequent attempts to backpedal, they asked Minister Cummings to leave the premises. But before doing so, she sought to end on the note that the government is thankful for the work that they are doing, while adding that she merely wanted to congratulate them on a job well done.
The observers noted, nonetheless, that her congratulatory remark does not negate the fact that she tried to intimidate them. A member of the Commonwealth Observer Mission and Former Prime Minister of Barbados Owen Arthur was keen to note that he would not allow the body he represents to be disrespected. He was willing to give up his accreditation.
Minister Cummings then issued an apology while reiterating to the members of the mission that she was not in agreement with what she was advised to do.
The government subsequently issued a statement to the effect that the issue between the Minister and the observers was a misunderstanding.
Its statement said, “We wish to make it clear that the Government of Guyana welcomes the presence of all Observer Missions and are open to their recommendations. We regret any misunderstanding the comments of the Foreign Affairs Minister may have caused.”
The Government added, “At this time, we are all committed to allowing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to do its work without any interference.”

New 2019