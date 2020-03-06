Fire in the vicinity of Region 5 Model farm

Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Just around 21:00 hrs yesterday a fire of unknown origin blazed through vegetation located near the Regional Democratic Council Region 5 Model farm.
While Kaieteur News is unsure of the origin of the fire and what may have started it, firefighters were summoned to the scene to quell the blaze.
Additionally, there were reports of Cane fields located in the Canje area also on fire. However, it is understood that the farmers would normally “burn cane” in that area. It is unclear if that was the case last evening.
Mar 06, 2020Secondary Schools will be battling tomorrow and Sunday when the Milo Under-18 football tournament organised by the Petra Organisation continues at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta...
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Mar 06, 2020
Maybe I am not deeply intelligent to understand when people make complex statements, but I confess that I am at a complete... more
The political predicament which has now emerged following yesterday’s developments has its roots in a moral dilemma which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]