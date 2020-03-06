Latest update March 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Fire in the vicinity of Region 5 Model farm

Mar 06, 2020

Just around 21:00 hrs yesterday a fire of unknown origin blazed through vegetation located near the Regional Democratic Council Region 5 Model farm.

Fire at Fort Wellington in the RDC Model farm location (Picture by Sandie Ross)

While Kaieteur News is unsure of the origin of the fire and what may have started it, firefighters were summoned to the scene to quell the blaze.
Additionally, there were reports of Cane fields located in the Canje area also on fire. However, it is understood that the farmers would normally “burn cane” in that area. It is unclear if that was the case last evening.

