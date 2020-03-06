Every election is confusion

Dem never had one election in this country that didn’t have confusion. If is not something bout de counting, is about de declaration. And depending on who doing de looking or as dem seh, observing, de criticism can be really loud or just a whimper.

De Returning Officer fuh Region Four is now de man some people hate, because he tek de elections from under Irfaat foot and give it to Granger. Whole week people was celebrating now dem crying. And people who was asking wha happen, now asking if it really happen.

Region Four is de biggest voting bloc. It got more people and it got more seats fuh de National Assembly. At de same time Guyana got de biggest stakes—oil. Who wouldn’t want to rule a country that got oil?

De thing was going good. People wait fuh de final count and while dem waiting, dem shops in de city shut down. People staying home, but dem got headache, because when is time to buy ration dem gun find that dem wouldn’t get paid.

But is de election that got de confusion. De returning officers count de vote fuh all dem region. De Region Four man see de trend, so he wait till de end to count he votes. But this was de same man who people seh tek a bribe from de opposition fuh rig de elections. People mouth now swing all of a sudden when he declare de Region Four vote.

Now de big story start. De opposition questioning de final count. And all dem observers claim how de declaration is not transparent.

Dem boys want to know what got to happen. De people who protesting know that dem can go for a recount. De truth is if dem want a recount.

And dem boys find out that de Returning Officer only have to ascertain de results. He don’t have to verify nutten. So all de talk about verification don’t have no legal basis.

And people suddenly remember 1997. Dem start a rumour that Soulja Bai get sworn in.

Talk half and watch how we destroying weself.